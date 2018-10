× YouTube back up after outage

YouTube is now back up after just over an hour of global outage.

Users across the world started to notice that the video service’s sites and mobile apps were down around 8 p.m., and they were restored around 9:30 p.m.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

YouTube TV is also affected by the service disruption.

There is no more information at this time.