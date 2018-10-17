× 1 person injured in shooting, robbery at metro motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been shot during a metro motel shooting and robbery. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Budget Lodge near I-35 and N.E. 122nd Street.

“It’s important to note that this was a particularly brutal type of robbery,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspects, there were three of them, smashed out the front window of the business, went into the hotel lobby area, went up to where the clerks work.”

According to a police report, one of the victims told officers that she dropped to the ground and covered her head. Then, the suspects allegedly grabbed her by her hair and coat and dragged her around, demanding money.

“At that point, another employee of the hotel came out of a nearby room. They saw him, and they shot him multiple times,” Knight said.

After that, the woman told police that the suspects stole her purse, cellphone, cash from the register and took off.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the three suspects, and police are hoping someone recognizes them.

3 B/M suspects robbed a motel near NE 122/I-35 early this morning. Manager was shot during robbery. Take close look at suspects and their clothing. Crime Stoppers w/info 405-235-7300 or https://t.co/YVxGWebkLk . Case # 18-83661. Tipster can remain anonymous & may earn cash reward pic.twitter.com/2uCRr6a3ta — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 17, 2018

“They shot this man for no apparent reason. He wasn’t fighting them, he wasn’t resisting them. He was simply there,” Knight said. “These are guys we want to get identified before they end up killing somebody.”

According to police, the man who was shot is expected to survive.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance photos, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.