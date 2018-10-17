‘Affair of the Heart’ coming to State Fair Park this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event filled with around 800 vendors from more than 25 states will take over State Fair Park this weekend.

‘An Affair of the Heart’ will take place at State Fair Park from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

“What started as a small, one-day event put together by eight women over 30 years ago has amassed into a sophisticated business with a roster of more than 1,400 vendors and over 50,000 visitors who frequent our Oklahoma shows throughout the year,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner. “It was time to update and unite our brand across all our markets and reflect the sophisticated business we’ve become while still reflecting the heart of who we are.”

The event will feature vendors offering unique, handmade, boutique and gourmet products to thousands of visitors. Shoppers can browse through booths with jewelry, up-cycled furniture, clothing, home decor, handcrafted lotions and much more.

“The popularity of sites like Pinterest and Etsy have created a renewed interest in locally-made and unique goods,” said Blakeman. “Shows like An Affair of the Heart offer shoppers a way to view these goods in person while still supporting local and regional talent. We’re also proud to use our events to support small businesses.”

The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 and each ticket is good for all three days.