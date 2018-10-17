College football player confronts alleged burglar in Durant home

DURANT, Okla. – Authorities in Durant say a 22-year-old man is facing a number of charges after allegedly breaking into a college football player’s home.

Colby Gilroy, a member of the Southeastern Oklahoma State University football team, told police that he awoke on Friday to find a man going through his closet.

“I was kind of scared,” Gilroy told KTEN. “Says he’s there to kill me, and says that he was sent to kill me, and I better watch who I’m messing with.”

Gilroy says the suspect told him to find a cigarette before firing the gun at the kitchen wall.

Amazingly, Gilroy remained calm and was able to convince the alleged burglar to leave.

“In his conversation with the guy, he said, ‘I think you have the wrong house,’ and quickly de-escalated the situation and the guy finally left,” Det. Drew Hale, with the Durant Police Department, told KTEN.

Authorities ultimately arrested 22-year-old Eleasah Horton on complaints of burglary, concealing stolen property and reckless conduct with a firearm.