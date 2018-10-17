Daughter, stepson injured in Tulsa shooting involving father 

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say an argument between a father and stepson is what led to a shooting at a Tulsa home.

Tuesday afternoon, police say a father and his adult stepson were fighting when the man’s adult daughter stepped in to try and help. Police say she stepped in the way of the gun and put her hand up in an attempt to deescalate the situation, however, that’s when she was shot.

“Father produced a handgun, he fired the gun,” said Captain Mike Williams with the Tulsa Police Department.

According to FOX 23, the bullet went through the daughter’s hand and into her chest. The bullet then traveled and hit the stepson in the leg.

They were both taken to the hospital. The stepson is expected to be OK, but the daughter’s condition is unknown.

When police arrived at the scene, the father was still in the house.

Tulsa police say he was taken in for questioning, but was released and claimed self defense.

Authorities are still investigating, and the district attorney’s office will determine whether or not to file charges.