Dog rescued, reunited with owner following fire at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dog was reunited with its owner after being rescued from an apartment fire at a complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the Crest Park Apartments on Tuesday just before 9:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames from a downstairs apartment that was beginning to spread to the second floor.

While searching the apartments for any possible victims, firefighters rescued a dog from a second story apartment above the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from hot grease left being unattended on a stove.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department reminds resident of the following safety tips: