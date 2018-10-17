Dog rescued, reunited with owner following fire at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dog was reunited with its owner after being rescued from an apartment fire at a complex in northwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters responded to the Crest Park Apartments on Tuesday just before 9:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting an apartment fire.
When crews arrived, they found heavy flames from a downstairs apartment that was beginning to spread to the second floor.
While searching the apartments for any possible victims, firefighters rescued a dog from a second story apartment above the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from hot grease left being unattended on a stove.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department reminds resident of the following safety tips:
- Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop
- Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food
- If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop. (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, etc.)