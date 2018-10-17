× Former McLoud cop arrested on sexual assault charges

MCLOUD, Okla. – Former McLoud police officer Justin Rahlf has been arrested this week on two counts.

Investigators said Rahlf was arrested on a forcible oral sodomy and an indecent exposure charge.

“The McCloud Police Department received credible information that one of our former officers may have engaged in inappropriate and possible criminal conduct of a sexual nature while on duty,” said McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle.

An arrest warrant shows at least four victims have so far come forward, the allegations dating as far back as 2016.

The first happened while Rahlf was patrolling the Wes Watkins Lake.

The victim said she asked the officer for toilet paper. While on their way to find some, she said Rahlf put his hand on her thigh and asked for oral sex.

The victim said she felt like she couldn’t say no.

“The McLoud Police Department informed the D.A.’s Office. Drug and Violent Crime Task Force requested their assistance to investigate. They made contact with several victims who came forward with their statements,” Pringle said.

The second victim called the McLoud police on her ex boyfriend. Rahlf was one of the officers on scene.

According to the arrest warrant, Rahlf allegedly brushed up against the victim and kept putting his hands on her hips. He later asked the victim to use her restroom.

At that time, the victim said he allegedly exposed himself while using the bathroom. He then allegedly continued emailing the victim asking to go over.

The victim said Rahlf did go over in uniform and told her the car windows were down. She went outside to roll up her windows, and the two smoked a cigarette on the porch when Rahlf again asked to use the restroom.

Court documents said the victim went to lie down, thinking the officer would see his way out, but he went inside her bedroom and began rubbing her back.

“I’m shy, please, don’t go any further,” she said.

Rahlf allegedly took off the second victim’s pants and had sex with her. She reported she never said the word “no” however felt she let Rahlf know, through emails, she was not interested.

“Based on those statements and the investigation up to that point, we believe that there’s probable cause,” said Adam Panter, assistant district attorney.

Court documents said the third victim met Rahlf through a traffic stop. He was the backup officer.

The victim’s car was impounding when Rahlf took her home. He allegedly asked to use her restroom.

The victim said she could see him holding his privates.

The fourth victim called police for having issues with a coworker.

The victim was alone with Rahlf while he was filling out a report. He told the victim he had to urinate, allegedly exposed his gentiles and grabbed the victim’s breast.

“Anytime an officer is in uniform and commits any type of a criminal act, that’s something that definitely we want to know about and we want to prosecute,” Panter said. “We have to hold everybody up to the same standards.”

Rahlf resigned last month from the McLoud Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are asking, if there are more possible victims, to come forward.