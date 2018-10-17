× Funding available to help school districts reduce vehicle emissions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two programs are hoping to help reduce vehicle emissions in the state by improving the school bus system.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced that funding from the Oklahoma Clean Diesel Program and the Alternative Fuel School Bus Program will be spent toward reducing vehicle emissions.

“I am pleased to support the rollout of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds and DERA funding for school bus projects across Oklahoma,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “This is an exciting opportunity for school districts across Oklahoma to upgrade aging school buses, in addition to taking on the environmental responsibility of transporting students in cleaner-burning fuel buses.”

The Alternative Fuel School Bus program is offering $4.1 million toward projects that promote the use of alternative fuels in school buses for pre-K through 12th grade.

The Clean Diesel/ DERA program is offering $638,000 toward installing exhaust control retrofits on a variety of municipal buses, heavy-duty trucks and non-road vehicles. Also, some school buses will be replaced with new diesel or gasoline buses.

Funding applications for both programs will be accepted through Dec. 3.