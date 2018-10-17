Grandmother charged with murder after toddler stabbed, found dead inside oven 

JACKSON, Miss. – A sheriff says a grandmother has been charged with first-degree murder after her 20-month-old granddaughter was found stabbed and burned inside an oven.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. says 48-year-old Carolyn Jones was charged Tuesday after Royalty Marie Floyd was found dead Monday night at the home they shared in the Mississippi Delta town of Shaw.

Williams says the grandmother’s brother found the body and called police.

“The official cause (of death) is still under investigation, but authorities have reason to believe that the child was stabbed and burned,” Williams told The Bolivar Commercial. “The child was found inside of the oven in the residence.”

Jones is jailed on $500,000 bail. It was unclear late Tuesday if she has a lawyer who could speak for her.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says officials are still investigating the cause of the girl’s death, as well as when she died and whether that was before she was placed in the oven. Williams says autopsy results weren’t yet complete Tuesday afternoon.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles northwest of Jackson in Mississippi’s Delta region.