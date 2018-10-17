× Local electric crew helps with Hurricane Michael devastation

EDMOND, Okla. – A crew with Edmond Electric is in hurricane-ravaged Florida helping with the recovery.

“We sent seven guys down to Tallahassee to help with the power restoration efforts,” said Casey Moore with the City of Edmond. “Two bucket trucks, a digger truck, and a supervisor.”

The workers joined crews from across the nation as part of the American Power Association relief effort.

“Mutual aid in the electric business is really a pretty big deal because when you have these large events, quite honestly, they’re too large for your own people to manage,” said Moore.

The crew endures long hours, but they are delivering more than just the power: they are giving the Oklahoma Spirit.

“Quite honestly, helping people is the, you hear it all the time, it’s the Oklahoma standard,” said Moore. “And if we can share that Oklahoma standard outside of our state boundaries, then that’s something that we want to be able to do.”

The men will return Friday.