McLoud police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old man

MCLOUD, Okla. – The McLoud Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Police are looking for Wesley Stillsmoking who was last seen near W. Oklahoma St. and S. Arena Rd. on October 13 around 2:36 a.m. in McLoud. A clothing description for him is unknown.

Stillsmoking may be in a gray, 2014 Dodge Journey. Police say the vehicle has a temp tag with a possible date of 10/06/2018.

If you have any information, call police.