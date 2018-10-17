× Metro senior center takes on boxing to combat Parkinson’s disease

OKLAHOMA CITY – It takes focus, balance and stamina to get through a Rock Steady boxing class at Concordia Life Care Community.

“Rock Steady is just one of the things we do here to help with something called Parkinson’s disease,” said Chris Coleman, Wellness Coordinator at Concordia.

The boxing class was founded in 2006 by a man who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 40 years old.

The mission? To fight back against the progressive disease affecting 10 million people around the world.

“Boxing is such a great exercise for balance, coordination, agility, hand-eye coordination, all these things Parkinson’s disease affects,” Coleman said. “The Rock Steady program just started at Concordia last week. So far, they have two members, and they’re hoping to expand to many more.”

“I have Parkinson’s disease, but I think it’s getting better,” said Member Kay Haddock.

Better because of two benefits to combat the disease.

“Most of all, defense and focus,” Haddock said.

And, Haddock’s hoping more of the outside world will go try it.

The debilitating disease being treated with a punch instead of a pill.

Concordia said they’re the first retirement community in the state to offer Rock Steady boxing. It is open to the public if you want to try it out.

For more information, visit click here or here.