× ‘Midtown Walkabout’ bringing visitors to shopping district

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families will be able to enjoy fall festivities in Midtown this weekend during a fun event.

‘Midtown Walkabout’ will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Midtown District.

Visitors can enjoy free fall-themed activities, along with in-store promotions, discounts and activities at nearby merchants. Guests can enjoy free face painting, balloons, live music, outdoor games, street artists and free photos.

The Curbside Chronicle will be selling fall flower bouquets at the corner of N.W. 10th and Walker to help support men and women transitioning out of homelessness.

Country Roads Animal Rescue will be on scene for puppy adoptions in the Brown’s Bakery parking lot. The Plant Stand’s pumpkin patch will be hosting a free family day with pumpkin painting, kettle corn and more.

Returning this fall, the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will be surprising a few lucky attendees with gift cards from Midtown businesses.