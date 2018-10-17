More than $12K, nearly one pound of meth seized during traffic stop in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a large amount of cash and drugs being found.

On Tuesday, at around 2:30 p.m., a Kay County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic law violation near Ponca City.

During the stop, the deputy confirmed the driver had warrants for trafficking illegal drugs and was placed into custody.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found more than $12,000 in cash, and over 370 grams, nearly one pound, of methamphetamine, along with syringes, scales and other drug paraphernalia in the trunk.

The driver was booked into the Kay County Detention Facility on several drug charges.