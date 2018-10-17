× Non-profit expanding STEM education through robotics competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma non-profit organization is hoping to make STEM education accessible to everyone across the globe.

The KISS Institute for Practical Robotics is a non-profit organization and a leading provider of STEM based educational robotics programs. The organization has created a Botball tournament where students design, build and program robots to compete against other participants.

“The positive outcomes of the Botball tournament and learning can be seen in the fact that 52% of participants consider a career in STEM fields, and take their learnings outside the field of robotics. Eighty-six percent of team leaders use the building materials, robotic controllers, sensors and motors for educational activities outside Botball,” said its Executive Director Steve Goodgame.

All of the bots must be completely autonomous and take information from sensors to use it according to the computer programs written by students.