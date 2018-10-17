× OKC named in 2018 Best Cities for Treats

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s all treats and no tricks in OKC this year! According to Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, Oklahoma City is the fourth best city for trick-or-treating in the United States.

The list is based on the ratio of the number of Nextdoor members who marked their homes on Nextdoor’s Treat Map in 2017 to the total Nextdoor members in a city.

This year, the map includes a new teal pumpkin icon – in addition to the classic candy corn icon and haunted house icon – which indicates homes passing out allergy free treats.

Treat Map icons:

Candy corn – passing out candy

Teal pumpkin – passing out non-food treats (stickers, toys, etc)

Haunted house – hosting a haunted house

“One in 13 kids has a food allergy keeping them from safely participating in Halloween, but now, all kids – those with allergies and those without – will know exactly who is giving out treats in their neighborhood and can plan the most efficient route to score the most treats,” says Annie Barco, communications manager for Nextdoor.

To add your home to the OKC treat map, click here.