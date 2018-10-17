Oklahoma City police hosting domestic abuse prevention event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Domestic abuse is a problem that affects communities across the country, but officers in Oklahoma City are hoping to prevent it from occurring in our area.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a domestic abuse presentation on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Francis Tuttle Vo-Tech.

Organizers say the event will teach residents how to prevent domestic abuse, and report it if it ever occurs. There will also be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Francis Tuttle Technology Center is located at 12777 N. Rockwell Ave., and the presentation will be in the Tuttle Theater.