Oklahoma museum teams up with children’s theatre to present kids Halloween event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local museum is teaming up with an Oklahoma Children’s Theatre to host a fun program for kids.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre are presenting the second annual ‘Turn the Town Upside Down’ on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Prosperity Junction.

“Turn the Town Upside Down aims to inspire children and families to discover, imagine, explore, and play in the Museum’s engaging and interactive Prosperity Junction,” said the Museum’s Director of Education, Gretchen Jeane. “Visitors will travel back in time with some of their favorite fairy tale and movie characters proving to be fun for all ages.”

The program begins with Halloween activities like sampling sarsaparilla and salt water taffy, creating a lantern and making candy spiders. Kids are encouraged to come in costume and search for their favorite creatures and characters.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Cowboy Museum again to encourage learning and fun in our community’s youth,” said Oklahoma Children’s Theatre’s Executive Director, Lyn Adams. “With all our favorite fairy tale, fantasy, and frontier friends joining us, this fun Halloween event is sure to be delightfully exciting for the entire family.”

The event is $5 per person, and is most suitable for kids between the ages of 3 and 10-years-old.