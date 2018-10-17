Police: Alleged thieves accused of switching expensive earrings with costume jewelry

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves accused in a ‘bait-and-switch’ scheme.

On Oct. 13, officers were called to the Sam’s Club along Memorial Rd. following a reported theft. Investigators learned that two men went to the jewelry department and asked to see a set of earrings.

“The pair acted as if they were trying the earrings on and placed the backs of the earrings (which had the tags attached) to a similar set of costume earrings,” the report states.

When the employee asked for the real earrings back, the pair allegedly gave him another set of fake earrings.

According to the police report, the employee didn’t realize the earrings were fake until the pair had already left the store.

If you have any information on the alleged theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.