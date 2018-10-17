Police investigating after Oklahoma student reportedly grabbed by man while walking to school 

HOMINY, Okla. – Police in northeast Oklahoma are investigating after a student walking to school was reportedly grabbed by a man.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, a report was made to the Hominy Police Department from an 18-year-old girl at Hominy High School.

The student reported that while she was walking to school, near the intersection of Walnut and Pettit, a “male subject driving a white truck pulled up next to her and told her to come here.”

She told police the man then “opened the driver’s side door and grabbed the student by her hoodie and tried to pull her towards his truck.”

The girl was able to get out of the man’s grip and he then sped off.

The man is described as a tan-skinned male, 20-30 years old, bald head with a dark, bushy beard. His truck is described as a new, white pickup, with possibly two doors.

If you have any information, call Chief Martin at (918) 885-4545.