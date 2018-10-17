× Police searching for suspects after armed robbery, shooting leaves one person injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two suspects following an overnight shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel.

Officials say the incident happened at the Budget Lodge Inn near NE 122nd and I-35 around 1:30 a.m.

Oklahoma City police say an armed robbery and shooting took place at the hotel, leaving one person injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say two suspects involved in the incident are on the run. Police are still working on the suspects’ descriptions.

The investigation is ongoing.