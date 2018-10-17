× Search for missing Okmulgee County man comes to tragic end

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The search for a missing Oklahoma man has come to a tragic end.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office began asking for the public’s help finding 60-year-old Alan Lankford earlier this week.

Lankford was last seen on Thursday at his home in Nuyaka, and investigators believed he left his home on foot since his vehicle was still at the house.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that Lankford’s body was found by a K9 team.

Investigators have not released his cause of death, but say foul play is not suspected.