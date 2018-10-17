Semi crash closes down highway in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A semi crash on a bridge shut down a highway in Garvin County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the area near State Highway 19 and State Highway 133, approximately five miles east of Pauls Valley, after a semi rolled over a bridge.

Troopers and emergency workers are on the scene of this crash on SH19 approx 5mi E of Paul’s Valley. Hwy 19 will likely be closed all day pic.twitter.com/W0DzJHtohI — Capt. Timmons (@capt_timmons) October 17, 2018

Officials said there were injuries in the crash, but have not released any other details at this time.

OHP says State Highway 19 will likely be closed all of Wednesday.