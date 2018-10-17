× Shawnee woman arrested after allegedly setting abandoned motel on fire

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after allegedly trying to burn down an abandoned hotel in Shawnee.

Firefighters with the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the abandoned Cinderella Motel, located in the 600 block of Kickapoo Spur, following reports of a fire in the enclosed courtyard area.

According to the Shawnee News Star, crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in the empty swimming pool area of the motel’s courtyard.

Officers, who were directing traffic in the area, spotted a woman leaving the motel with several items. When police confronted the woman, the police report states that she said, “This is my reward for setting those people free.”

Authorities say 37-year-old Jennifer Valdez admitted to setting the fire.

She has since been arrested on complaints of arson and endangering human life during arson.