Stillwater woman charged after allegedly ‘sexting’ teenage boy

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after she allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to a teenage neighbor.

Authorities say 42-year-old Tiffany Denise Whitley was arrested after she allegedly sent sexual photographs to a 13-year-old, who lives in her neighborhood.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Stillwater News Press, the victim’s mother found the text messages and naked photographs on her son’s phone.

Whitley was arrested and charged with one complaint of engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.