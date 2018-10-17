“That’s a giant deer,” Monster buck swimming in Lake Texoma caught on video

DENISON, Tex. – “It was a pretty magical hour there for a second,” said Jordan Breaux.

Breaux and his friend, both from Louisiana, were in the middle of a fishing tournament over the weekend at Lake Texoma when they spotted a buck swimming across a cove.

“And Brad goes, ‘Man, a deer just jumped in the water!’ So I kind of was like, really? It was behind the tree and then he came out and I was like, holy smokes. That’s a giant deer,” Breaux told KXII.

Both men say they are deer hunters, and that the buck was at least 150 inches or more.

“I mean we were in the middle of this really competitive tournament where we were in good standing after Day One. And we just stopped everything we were doing to watch this deer,” Breaux said.

Breaux and his friend steered the deer back to the bank, but didn’t realize the buck was trying to get away from a dog.

“But what we didn’t realize was that he had jumped in the lake because he had a dog chasing him,” he said.

When the deer got to land, the deer and dog jumped back in.

The men were able to get their boat in the middle of the dog and buck, and both got back safely.

“And the deer swam across to the other cove, he made it,” Breaux said.

Wildlife experts say deer are strong swimmers and will swim for food or to escape a predator.

“So it’s not too unusual for them to swim and they are strong swimmers,” said Hagerman Wildlife Refuge Deputy Manager Paul Balkenbush. “They’re still a wild animal, it’d probably be best to keep your distance.”

The buck may have brought a little good luck, too. The men caught their biggest fish after the incident and placed 7th in the competition.