Thunder Put Up Good Fight, Lose Opener to Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder, playing without two regular starters, led Golden State in the second half, but fell short in the end, losing 108-100 in the season opener on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Thunder trailed the Warriors at halftime, 57-47, but got hot from three-point range early in the third quarter, and when Dennis Schroder hit a 3-pointer midway through the period, OKC had their first lead at 67-66.

Schroder finished with 21 points in his Thunder debut.

After a Steven Adams layup made it 69-66, Golden State called a timeout to regroup.

Adams had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The 3-point lead was the biggest of the night for OKC, as the Warriors quickly regained the lead and didn’t give it up in the fourth quarter.

A Kevin Durant runner in the lane in the final minute clinched the win.

The former Thunder star had 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points and hit five 3-pointers, plus added 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Paul George paced the Thunder with 27 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.

The Thunder were playing without normal starters Russell Westbrook and Andre Roberson, both recovering from knee surgeries.

OKC made just 36 percent from the field and were 10-of-27 from three-point range.

The Warriors were presented their 2017-18 NBA championship rings before the game in a ceremony the Thunder were not on the floor to watch.

The Thunder visit the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at 9:30 pm before playing their first home game on Sunday vs. Sacramento at 6:00 pm.

 