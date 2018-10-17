Woman robbed at knife point in Shepherd Mall parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knife point at Shepherd Mall.

On Oct. 11, officers were called to a reported robbery of a woman at Shepherd Mall, located along N.W. 23rd St.

According to the police report, the victim says she was getting out of her car when a man came up behind her and demanded her purse. The victim said she threw her purse at the man because he was armed with a knife.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man with medium length brown hair and a skinny build. He is said to be between 30 and 40-years-old and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and red bandanna across his face.