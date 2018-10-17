× Youth deer gun season set for this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Youth hunters will be heading to the great outdoors this weekend for the start of the 2018 Youth Deer Gun Season.

This season is designed to allow youths who are 17-years-old or younger the first opportunity to harvest deer with modern firearms. Deer archery season has been open since Oct. 1, and deer muzzleloader season will open Oct. 27.

“The Youth Deer Gun Season is a great way to introduce young hunters to the outdoors. More times than not, the weather is mild and comfortable for kids to sit through,” said Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The three-day season lasts from Friday through Sunday.

Last year, officials say almost 4,000 deer were reported via E-Check for the event.