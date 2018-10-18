2.25 pounds of meth discovered in man’s truck leads to his arrest, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop in Tulsa earlier this week.

Police say on Monday, they pulled over 40-year-old Kenneth Shidler for a traffic violation.

A K9 searched the vehicle and methamphetamine – 2.25 pounds – was discovered in the truck.

FOX 23 reports police told them that amount of meth has a street value of $100,000.

Shidler was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a charge of aggravated trafficking – methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $25,000.