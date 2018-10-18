Concerned about Oklahoma veterans? You’re invited to the Governor’s Vets Symposium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is once again organizing the Governor's Veterans Symposium.

This is the third annual symposium.

It will be 8am to 3:30pm Monday, October 22nd at UCO's Nigh Center in Edmond.

In year's past, the event was invitation-only.

This year the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Symposium will address best practices, resources and services for veterans and their families in mental health, employment, education and the community.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking to open lines of communication and foster relationships throughout the state to better serve Oklahoma's proud veteran community.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.