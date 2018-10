× Del City house nearly destroyed after fire

DEL CITY, Okla. – Crews with the Del City Fire Department battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to the area near SE 23rd and Bryant for a report of a house fire.

Fire officials tell News 4 the home is nearly destroyed from the blaze.

Four people were inside of the home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape just in time.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.