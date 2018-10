× Crews extinguish large barn fire in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A large fire at a barn was extinguished in southeast Oklahoma County on Friday.

Crews responded to the area near SE 44th and Peebly Rd. around 5 a.m.

Officials say the fire was inside of an empty metal barn and was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.