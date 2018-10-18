Domestic dispute in Macomb turns deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Okla. - A fight between an Oklahoma couple turned deadly.

Investigators said, during the fight, the wife ran over her husband near Macomb.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out if it was an accident. That’s what the wife told them and, as of right now, no one has been arrested.

"The wife, she actually called in and said she accidentally ran over her husband," said Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer.

Palmer said it was a domestic dispute that ended with the wife wanting to take a drive.

"The wife got into her vehicle and go (sic) for a drive and, when she turned around to come out of the driveway, he stepped in front of the vehicle," he said.

It was a little after 1 a.m. Thursday in Macomb, about 20 miles southwest of Shawnee.

"It appears it was some kind of domestic argument between the husband and wife," Palmer said. "He was dragged about 70, 75 feet."

Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palmer said he believes the husband and wife were drinking during the arguments.

"It's very possible that this could be a tragic accident, but that's up to the district attorney to decide," he said.

Investigators are scheduled to question the wife Friday.