Firefighters investigate after natural gas line hit, leaking in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters responded to the scene of a natural gas line that was hit in southwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Crews are near SW Grand Blvd. and Western and say a 3-inch natural gas line was struck and is leaking.

A nearby Sonic is temporarily closed until the line is repaired.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as traffic will be affected in the area.