Health officials: 27 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say the flu is already present in Oklahoma and has led to several hospitalizations in the state.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that seven patients have been hospitalized with the flu within the last week.

In all, experts say that 27 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu since the season began on Sept. 1. Fortunately, no deaths have occurred.

According to data released by the health department, four children under the age of 4-years-old were hospitalized, along with seven people between the ages of 18 and 49.

However, 16 people over the age of 50-years-old have been hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost. If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever. If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.