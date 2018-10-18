Hundreds expected to attend Stitt rally to hear Vice President Mike Pence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of rally goers are expected to pack the Mabee Center in Tulsa, where Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m., when the event is scheduled to be begin.

Campaign officials tell us Pence is expected to formally announce his endorsement for Stitt on Thursday.

Jenks resident, Katina Heath, was the first person in line for the rally on Thursday. She arrived at the Mabee Center around 8:30 a.m.

“I’ve been to some Trump rallies, and you have to be there kind of the day before if you want to have a great seat, but I’m excited to see the vice president because I really campaigned to try to get him elected along with our president. This is the first I’ve actually seen him,” Heath said.

Stitt, the Republican candidate for governor, is expected to speak around 5 p.m. Vice President Pence will speak afterward.