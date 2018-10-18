Oklahomans gather in Tulsa to hear VP Mike Pence speak at Stitt rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. — Rally goers packed the Mabee Center in Tulsa, where Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.

"Kevin Stitt is going to drive a growing Oklahoma economy," Vice President Pence told the crowd of cheering spectators.

The vice-president compared Stitt to President Donald Trump.

"Like a businessman turned President, Kevin Stitt is an outsider who is going to bring his practical experience and results-oriented leadership into the State House, and Oklahoma is starting to grow like never before," Pence said.

Speaking with reporters after the rally, Stitt said he was honored by the comparison. Regarding the topic of education, the candidate said he was focused on securing Oklahoma a top 10 spot in the nation for education.

"I want to take the handcuffs off our local school districts, give them more flexibility on how they’re actually spending their money," he said. "I also want to focus not on common ed, but also on career techs and higher ed and making sure they’re all funded and we’re all talking because the facts are, the jobs of tomorrow are different than the jobs of yesterday."

Jenks resident Katina Heath was the first person in line for the rally on Thursday. She arrived at the Mabee Center around 8:30 a.m.

“I’ve been to some Trump rallies, and you have to be there kind of the day before if you want to have a great seat but I’m excited to see the Vice President because I really campaigned to try to get him elected along with our President. This is the first I’ve actually seen him,” Heath said.

For others like Broken Arrow resident Nancy Agimudie, it was a new experience.

"This is my first rally. I’m so excited. I watched it on TV for years and now that my kids are grown up, I get to do stuff that’s fun," Agimudie said.