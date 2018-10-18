× Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Macomb

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle overnight in Pottawatomie County.

Officials say the incident happened at Highway 102 and 59B around 1 a.m. near Macomb.

Police have not released many details and say the incident was a domestic situation between husband and wife.

The husband was hit and killed by a car, but police are still investigating whether it was an accident or intentional.

Authorities say alcohol was involved in the incident.