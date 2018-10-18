× Mannford police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old man

MANNFORD, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old Oklahoma man who shows signs of dementia.

Charles Loveless was last seen around 12 p.m. on Thursday at the Mannford Senior Citizens Center.

Loveless was wearing denim overalls and a blue plaid shirt.

Loveless’s vehicle is a Tan 2002 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma tag ’CVV802.’ The tag also has an FOP emblem.

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Mannford Police Department.