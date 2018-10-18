Neighbors upset with noises from nearby farm seek help from district attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE Okla. - Neighbors who live near Benson Park Pecans farm in Shawnee are taking their complaints to the district attorney's office.

Folks said they can no longer stand the bird and cannon noises coming from the pecan farm.

"We met at the D.A.'s office. Quite a bit of the community showed up today," said Patrice Thomas.

Taking matters to the D.A., it was a day most hoped wouldn't come.

"What brought us down here today was that we have been working to try to bring resolution to compromise to turn down the bird guard," Thomas said.

The constant warbling, squawking and cannon booms blared throughout the neighborhood, rattling many nerves.

"It's aggravating. It's really aggravating. I don't know why anybody would do that to their neighbors," Thomas said.

Thomas said they've asked Jim and Deann Smith of Benson Park Pecans to lower the noise and limit the hours.

"He has no regard or no respect for anybody else's property," Thomas said.

As for Smith, he said the sounds help keep the crows away from his trees.

"We can't move our orchard. They can choose another place to live if it bothers the that much," Smith said.

Without the bird and cannon booms, Smith said, "our backs are against the wall, our future and our income, our business. We're doing what we have to do and no more than that to protect our business."

Thomas said officials with the district attorney's office are willing to help resolve the issue.

"They are willing to help us, and the bird guard has been turned down at the previous moment and we're very appreciative of that," Thomas told News 4.

Smith, on the other hand, said no one with the D.A.'s office reached out to him and he's not breaking any laws.

Thomas said neighbors are now waiting to hear about their next steps with attorneys.