New insurance verification system rolling out next month

OKLAHOMA CITY- In a couple of weeks, law enforcement officers across the state will have access to real-time insurance verification for drivers across the state.

Last year, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety estimated that roughly 600,000 Oklahomans were driving without valid car insurance.

“We’ve got one in four drivers driving around without insurance in Oklahoma,” Deputy Insurance Commissioner Buddy Combs told News 4 in June. “That’s a huge problem for everybody who purchases insurance.”

In response to the issue, lawmakers approved a bill that would make it easier for law enforcement officers to catch uninsured drivers.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is creating a new insurance verification system for law enforcement officers across the state. Officials say insurance companies will update the system every 24 hours, which then lets police officers know if you have valid insurance or not.

“We think, by getting law enforcement on the side of the road during a traffic stop, real-time data on whether or not this person has insurance is going to drive down the rate of uninsured drivers because we're actually going to be able to get the people when they're stopped on the side of the road,” Combs said.

Officials with the Oklahoma Insurance Department tell News 4 the new system will be up and running by Nov. 1.