OHP trooper accused of accessing personal records of women he wanted to date

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in trouble with the law after he allegedly accessed personal information of women he met at a gym.

According to the Norman Transcript, 40-year-old Rodney Lynn Rideaux was arrested on five counts of unauthorized use of the Oklahoma law enforcement telecom system.

An affidavit obtained by the Transcript claims that Rideaux ran the license plates or names of women and their spouses 21 times in less than a year. The report says that the women were people Rideaux had previously been in a relationship with or women he wanted to date.

OHP says there were no correlating warnings, citations or collisions with those searches.