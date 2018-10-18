Oklahoma City 20th in nation for most roads in poor condition, report says

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a new report, Oklahoma City is 20th in the nation for the most roads in poor condition.

The report, “Bumpy Roads Ahead: America’s Roughest Rides and Strategies to make our Roads Smoother,” was released on Tuesday by TRIP, a national transportation research group based in Washington D.C.

It “examines urban pavement conditions, transportation funding, travel trends and economic development. Pavement condition and vehicle operating costs for urban areas with populations of 200,000 or greater can be found in the report and appendices.”

The chart below details the top 20 large and mid-sized urban areas with the highest share of pavements on major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in poor condition, and the highest vehicle operating costs (VOC).

According to the report, Oklahoma City roads costs an average motorist $897 annually, the sixth most of any major city. Tulsa ranked 5th among large cities at $898 cost per driver from increasingly needed repairs.

“Drivers are paying a hefty price for our nation’s crumbling roads and bridges,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Those traveling daily through urban cities not only put their lives at risk but bear the weight of the problem – with many wasting thousands of dollars each year on rising transportation costs due to pot holes and wasted fuel. AAA urges Congress and the current administration to prioritize transportation infrastructure improvements to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mobility across the United States.”

Click here to read the full report.