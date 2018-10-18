Oklahoma City sergeant excels at being an officer, mentor in the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dawn Murray is a police officer, a mother and a mentor at the same time.

Sgt. Dawn Murray, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, is always on the go. When she's not at work, she is mentoring youngsters at the Police Athletic League in south Oklahoma City.

"I love working with people here in the city, especially with the kids; finding out how I can help them, things we can do to make their lives better," Murray told News 4.

The kids look up to Sgt. Murray, who loves to coach volleyball and basketball.

In addition to being a good mentor, Capt. Jason Samuel says Sgt. Murray is a superb police officer with a big heart.

"She wants to be there for the kids. She is a perfect example of a good office, and a good officer wants to mentor kids," said Capt. Samuel.

