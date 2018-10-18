Oklahoma man facing child pornography charges

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges following an undercover investigation by an agent with the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say the undercover agent began looking into the sharing of child pornography earlier this year, and soon were led to 38-year-old Lance Gilley.

“Crimes against children [are] unacceptable and we will do whatever it takes to hold those accountable for these crimes,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KXII.

Investigators allege that pornographic photos and videos of children as young as 2-years-old were found on Gilley’s computer.

Bryant says Gilley’s arrest is part of an ongoing statewide investigation to crack down on child pornography.

“We want to make sure that we get as much evidence as possible and do the investigation thoroughly and then issue the arrest warrant for them,” Bryant said.

Gilley faces one count of possessing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.