× Oklahoma State Unveils Name For New Baseball Stadium

Oklahoma State now has a name to go with the face. The new Oklahoma State baseball stadium will be named, “O’Brate Stadium.”

OSU made the move to honor Cecil O’Brate who donated $35 million to the project. O’Brate graduated from the school when it was Oklahoma A&M in 1948. The Enid native became a serial entrepreneur after his days in Stillwater.

O’Brate said of his donation in the school’s release, “OSU has always had a special place in my heart. My time at what was then Oklahoma A&M provided a strong foundation for the successes I have achieved over the years. I am honored to give back to the university that gave me my start 70 years ago. When I look at OSU today, I see a university that continues to enrich and inspire students. These students will carry the traditions and heart of OSU out into the world. For that reason, I am proud to give to OSU and the new generations of Cowboys. Go Pokes.”

Athletics Director Mike Holder said in the school release, “We’re so grateful to Cecil O’Brate, and we’re honored to have his name connected with our baseball program in this way. He has achieved great personal and professional success, yet he has such a humble and unassuming way about him. He is a true Cowboy and has made a massive difference for us because without him, we’d still be trying to figure out how to get a new baseball stadium built.”

“This is a dream come true,” said OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday said in the school release. “This facility allows us to attract the very best players from Oklahoma and from around the nation. We are thankful to Mr. O’Brate for giving us the opportunity to offer our players and loyal fans the most amazing college baseball experience in the country. Our program has a very proud history and this facility allows us to create new traditions that will help us as we build for the future.”

O’Brate Stadium is set to open by the 2020 baseball season.