× OSBI: Two Stilwell officers, former Adair County deputy charged in November 2017 traffic stop

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – Two Oklahoma officers and a former deputy are facing charges that stem from a 2017 traffic stop.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Stillwell officers James Glenn and Curtis Jordan and former Adair County deputy Robert McClure were all charged with assault and battery.

The Adair County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges on Wednesday and say they stem from the arrest of a vehicle pursuit suspect in November 2017.

OSBI officials did not release any details on the alleged assault or pursuit.

The district attorney’s office requested OSBI’s assistance in the case.