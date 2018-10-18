× OU and OSU Announce 2019 Football Schedules

We may be halfway through the 2018 season, but it’s never too early to look forward to the 2019 college football season. OU and OSU announced their season schedules and there’s a big shake up.

Bedlam is back to the final regular season game in 2019. The conference had previously moved Bedlam to the middle of the year in hopes of preventing a possible match up two weeks in a row in case both the Sooners and Cowboys were to play in the Big 12 Championship game.

OSU opens the season on a Friday night on the road against Oregon State. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has an extremely difficult mid season stretch next year. Both schedules are listed below. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2019 OU Football Schedule

August 31 – vs. Houston

September 7 – vs. South Dakota

September 14 – @ UCLA

September 21 – OPEN

September 28 – vs. Texas Tech

October 5 – @ Kansas

October 12 – Texas (at the Cotton Bowl)

October 19 – vs. West Virginia

October 26 – @ Kansas State

November 2 – OPEN

November 9 – Iowa State

November 16 – @ Baylor

November 23 – TCU

November 30 – @ Oklahoma State

2019 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

August 30 (Friday) – @ Oregon State

September 7 – vs. McNeese State

September 14 – @ Tulsa

September 21 – @ Texas

September 28 – vs. Kansas State

October 5 – @ Texas Tech

October 12 – OPEN

October 19 – vs. Baylor (Homecoming)

October 26 – @ Iowa State

November 2 – vs. TCU

November 9 – OPEN

November 16 – vs. Kansas

November 23 – @ West Virginia

November 30 – vs. Oklahoma