OU and OSU Announce 2019 Football Schedules
We may be halfway through the 2018 season, but it’s never too early to look forward to the 2019 college football season. OU and OSU announced their season schedules and there’s a big shake up.
Bedlam is back to the final regular season game in 2019. The conference had previously moved Bedlam to the middle of the year in hopes of preventing a possible match up two weeks in a row in case both the Sooners and Cowboys were to play in the Big 12 Championship game.
OSU opens the season on a Friday night on the road against Oregon State. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has an extremely difficult mid season stretch next year. Both schedules are listed below. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
2019 OU Football Schedule
August 31 – vs. Houston
September 7 – vs. South Dakota
September 14 – @ UCLA
September 21 – OPEN
September 28 – vs. Texas Tech
October 5 – @ Kansas
October 12 – Texas (at the Cotton Bowl)
October 19 – vs. West Virginia
October 26 – @ Kansas State
November 2 – OPEN
November 9 – Iowa State
November 16 – @ Baylor
November 23 – TCU
November 30 – @ Oklahoma State
2019 Oklahoma State Football Schedule
August 30 (Friday) – @ Oregon State
September 7 – vs. McNeese State
September 14 – @ Tulsa
September 21 – @ Texas
September 28 – vs. Kansas State
October 5 – @ Texas Tech
October 12 – OPEN
October 19 – vs. Baylor (Homecoming)
October 26 – @ Iowa State
November 2 – vs. TCU
November 9 – OPEN
November 16 – vs. Kansas
November 23 – @ West Virginia
November 30 – vs. Oklahoma