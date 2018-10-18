Police: Suspects impersonated officers to scam elderly victim out of thousands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for several people accused of impersonating police officers in order to scam an elderly victim.

Earlier this month, investigators say a 76-year-old man was at his home in southwest Oklahoma City when he was approached by two people claiming to be members of law enforcement.

Authorities say they were wearing badges and told the victim that he owed them money due to his involvement in a counterfeit money investigation.

The suspects drove the victim to several banks and allegedly stole over $15,000 from him. Officials say they believe there were several other people involved in the scheme.

One alleged suspects is described as a 50-year-old black man with facial hair. He was last seen wearing an olive green suit. The other suspect is described as a black female, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was wearing a wig and had gold teeth.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Officials say law enforcement officers will not come to your door and demand money in lieu of jail time.